AISD asking parents to fill out survey for 2020-2021 school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District is asking parents to fill out a survey as the district prepares for the new school year.
Gov. Abbott has said Texas students will return to classrooms for the 2020-2021 school year, and AISD plans to start school on Thursday, August 20.
The district currently plans to offer two options for students to receive instruction. Students can either attend class in person or receive virtual at-home instruction.
The district is currently waiting on direction from the Texas Education Agency and local health officials, but the environment on campus is likely to change.
In the fall, AISD’s virtual classrooms will focus on state curriculum just as the classmates who are participating in-person.
Parents are asked to complete a survey to let campuses know which option for instruction each family will most likely choose in the fall.
You can fill out the survey here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.