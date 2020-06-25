Young adults at Texas bars facing criticism for lack of social distancing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, the Governor announced the state will pause any further phases to open due to an overall increase in cases. Among those cases, he says we are seeing a surge in infections growing specifically among young adults.
In a previous news conference, Governor Abbott attributed the rise in cases among young adults to bars or similar settings.
“There are certain counties where a majority of the people who are testing positive in that county are under the age of 30,” said Governor Abbott. “And this typically results from people going to bar-type settings.”
Although daily numbers in Amarillo show the largest number of infections among those between 30 and 39 years old, in a picture obtained exclusively by NewsChannel 10, we see a large number of young adults at The Hollywood Amarillo bar standing close together, not wearing masks.
“Try to keep it a safe and fun place for people to hang out and encourage people to follow social distancing.” said Part Owner of The Hollywood Amarillo Benny Dillard.
He explained, due to the size of their venue, their capacity at 50 percent allows 240 people inside, but they do several hours of deep cleaning every day after the bar closes.
The City of Lubbock Health Department attributed their recent outbreak among 18 to 25 year old to recent bar visits where six foot distancing was not observed.
In response, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is actively conducting undercover investigations. So far, the TABC has revoked 17 licenses out of 600 searched bars.
“Obviously there are thousands of bars across Texas, including several in Amarillo, where people have expressed their concern with some of the various practices, so we are working through those reports and going to these businesses to find out if there is in fact a problem. If there is, we can take action to correct that and reduce the risk to public health.” said Chris Porter, executive director at the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission
The Amarillo Area Public Health District says they have seen a drastic decrease in social distancing complaint calls for bars and restaurants.
“In our community, specifically, we saw a very high number of cases early on. You can definitely see that is trending down, so you put two and two together and say that those guidances are having an effect in our community, as you see these cases going down every day.” said Anthony Spanel, COA director of Environmental Health
If you would like to report social distancing violations, you can reach out to TABC at (888) 843-8222.
