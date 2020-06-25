13th Annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive Kickoff happening Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 13th Annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive Kickoff is happening this Friday.
From 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., you can come out to the Coffee Memorial Blood Center and donate blood.
The center says it is especially important this year as blood donations have been tough to come by during COVID-19. Almost 70 percent of local blood donations come from mobile blood drives, and those have not been available during the pandemic.
The donations at Friday’s event will help cover the need for blood during the Fourth of July holiday when accidents increase due to travel and outdoor activities.
At the event, guests can view emergency vehicles on display from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. There will also be a hamburger cookout and dessert from Nothing Bundt Cakes and Blue Bell Ice Cream from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
There will be a motorcycle rodeo on the west end of the building from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
This year there will be no competition between firefighters and law enforcement as we are all on the same team to raise as many blood donations as possible.
Donors will receive incentives from Dairy Max, Plains Dairy, Blue Bell Ice Cream, Wonderland Amusement Park, Clint & Sons Beef Jerky and Cinergy Enertainment.
Please call (806) 331-883 or visit this website to make an appointment to donate.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.