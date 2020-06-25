Texas Division of Emergency Management talks about PPE supply, testing in the state

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management says Texas has an abundant supply of personal protective equipment today.
During an exclusive interview with TDEM Chief Nim Kidd, he said the state has bought and distributed 74 million sets of masks.
The state has an additional 43 million masks in inventory, which doesn’t include the 49 million that federal partners and FEMA have put into the supply chain.
Those masks are distributed at eight different locations across the state.
“We have not had this level of supply before,” said Chief Kidd. “I think it’s important to realize right now that the amount of inventory that the state has just in its own warehouses exceeds anything we’ve ever held in the past. Even in past disasters like H1N1 or the Ebola response, we’ve never had this kind of PPE in stores ready to be distributed to our local partners.”
