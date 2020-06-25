Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old New Mexico man last seen in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old New Mexico man last seen in Clovis.
The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Robert Casey, of Clovis.
The New Mexico State Police said he was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at 1500 St.
He is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has grey hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey button up shirt, black jeans and a tan ball cap.
Casey was believed to be on foot and it is unknown where he was going.
Anyone with information on the Silver Alert is asked to call Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.
