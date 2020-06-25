Quite Warm with Storm Chances Mainly West

Today looks quite warm with highs in 90s across the area. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions by late afternoon. South winds 15-25 with gusts over 30mph possible. A few thunderstorms will also be possible by late evening across the Western Panhandle especially our friends in the NW corner. Otherwise tonight looks partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 60s.
Slightly better storm & severe weather chances will exist on Friday evening across the Northern half of our area. I will be watching our severe weather chances very closely. It does appear that a drier weather pattern will return starting by late weekend.