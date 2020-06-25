Pantex donates $120,000 to 16 nonprofit organizations in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex is donating more than $120,000 to 16 nonprofit organizations in the Texas Panhandle.
The grants are coming form Consolidated Nuclear Security’s Pantex Community Investment, which is administered by the Amarillo Area Foundation.
Nonprofit organizations in Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hutchinson, Moore, Oldham, Potter, Randall and Swisher counties were able to apply for the grants.
CNS, which manages Pantex, created an advisory committee to determine how to divide the money.
The advisory committee selected nonprofit organizations based on the following priorities: basic needs, child and family development, education, community development, financial literacy and health and wellness.
Below are the following recipients:
- A World for Children is receiving $5,000 to support the “Bridging the Gap” program, which is used to help normalize and improve the quality of life for children who are abused, neglected and traumatized.
- Amarillo Area Court Appointed Special Advocate is receiving $7,500 to recruit, train and retain CASA volunteers who advocate for children who are abused and neglected.
- Amarillo Children’s Home is receiving $10,000 to support the “Feed the Tummy Fill the Soul” program, which addresses hunger for foster children while teaching them valuable life skills.
- Another Chance House is receiving $7,500 to provide a program that supports men who are homeless or at risk at being homeless.
- Faith City Mission is receiving $6,000 to provide basic needs for the homeless in the Texas Panhandle.
- Family Care Foundation is receiving $6,000 to support dental assistance for uninsured adults and children.
- Heal the City Free Clinic is receiving $6,000 to provide equipment in regards to language barriers for Shalom, the chronic care program.
- Hope Lives Here is receiving $6,000 to support the “Harley’s Legacy” program for support dogs and veterans.
- Make-A-Wish-Foundation of North Texas is receiving $7,500 to support granting wishes in the area.
- Martha’s Home is receiving $10,000 to help support the needs for homeless single women and homeless mothers and their children.
- Ronald McDonald House Charities is receiving $10,000 to support “Share a Night,” which provides a home for families when their sick children are seeking treatment outside of Amarillo city limits.
- Sharing Hope Ministry is receiving $10,000 to support Patsy’s Place Transitional Home, which provides shelter, health services, education and more for women.
- Texas Ramp Project is receiving $10,000 for the Amarillo Ramp Project for low-income older adults and people with disabilities.
- The Downtown Women’s Center is receiving $7,500 for a program that supports shelter operations, counseling and wrap-around client services for women recovering from substance addictions.
- Turn Center is receiving $10,000 to help purchase therapy equipment for children.
- Upbring is receiving $7,500 to support the Amarillo Foster in Texas program, which serves children removed from their homes by Child Protective Services due to abuse or neglect.
