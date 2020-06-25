Pampa man arrested on charges related to child sex crimes

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Police Department has arrested a man on charges related to child sex crimes.
On Friday, June 19, police received a report of a possible sex crimes case.
According to the City of Pampa, the suspect in the case has been identified as 30-year-old Michael Andrew Loughmiller.
Loughmiller has been a youth minister at a church in Pampa.
Police arrested him on Monday, June 22 and took him to the Gray County Jail.
He faces two counts of sexual assault, one count of indecency with a child by contact and one count of sexual assault of a child.
The Pampa Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.
