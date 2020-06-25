National Nuclear Security Administration not renewing CNS contract for Pantex Plant

By Kaitlin Johnson | June 25, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 10:55 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Nuclear Security Administration has decided not to renew Consolidated Nuclear Security’s contract to manage the Pantex Plant.

The NNSA released the performance evaluation summary for CNS on Tuesday, which assesses the contractor’s effectiveness in meeting performance expectations.

As a result of the evaluation, the NNSA has decided not to extend the contract with CNS.

Significant performance issues and failure to correct serious, longstanding performance problems that either introduced or perpetuated unacceptable risk were listed in the evaluation.

CNS released the following statement today regarding the decision:

The National Nuclear Security Administration has informed Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC, that the Fiscal Year 2019 Performance Evaluation Review score is 70.8 percent, and that it would not be exercising its second option to extend our contract to manage the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex. The NNSA’s decision is disappointing, but it does not overshadow the important work performed by the patriots that come to work every day at our sites. CNS will review the NNSA’s feedback and drive to improve our performance. We remain focused on delivering our vital mission for the nation, safely and securely, while addressing challenges and continuing to build an enduring future for Pantex and Y-12.
The contract is set to expire on September 30, 2021.

The Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex are run under a single contract. The two facilities have been under the same contract since July 2014 when the CNS contract began.

