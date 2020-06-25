National Labor Relations Board files complaint against ASARCO, striking has gone on for more than 7 months

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For more than seven months, ASARCO workers and members of the United Steelworkers, have been out of a job, striking against what they say are unfair labor practices on ASARCO’s end.
After going to the negotiating table once with no decisions made, the National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against the company.
“It seems like they are trying to negotiate in good faith, and it also seems like the National Labor Relations Board is actually backing the union at this point. It is a little unusual that the business isn’t really coming to the bargaining table,” said Neil Meredith, associate professor of economics, data professor of business at West Texas A&M University.
Meredith says the fact that the strike has lasted this long is unusual.
“I think it’s telling that the NLRB has come in and backed it. That’s saying that there is some credibility here. Eventually, the union may win some sort of judgment, but who knows how long that will take to play itself out in the court room,” said Meredith.
COVID-19 could also play a role in the lack of negotiations according to Meredith.
The virus could also play a role in easing the amount of pressure ASARCO is feeling at the moment.
“The firm has probably got to be feeling, I imagine, it’s managers and what not are feeling some sort of unease right now, because they could be mining a lot of copper. No one is going to buy it to make anything, because no one is producing anything,” said Meredith.
Meredith says if a union pushes too much in a strike, you can end up crippling the business. However, if you don’t push for anything, then stock owners or CEO’s could end up with all the earnings.
