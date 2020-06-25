Idea from one Amarilloan grows into project helping workers across the nation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -This group started small, but has grown to over 80 volunteers from across the area 3D printing face shields and ear savers at no cost to medical workers.
“I was expecting to mainly stay local, but a lot of it was grandmas and parents of kids who were out of state working. They contacted us and said, ‘hey, my daughter and granddaughter are out,' and we said, sure we’ll help out however we can,” said Jake Modery, printing group founder, dentist.
Items were shipped to 83 medical facilities all across the nation.
“We had several people sending stuff to New York. We sent a big order of 500 face shields to Atlanta, Georgia. We also sent a lot to Colorado, Denver, Colorado Springs, it really went all over the place,” said Modery.
A GoFundMe page was started to help pay for supplies, as the PPE was donated at no cost to hospitals.
“The response was so great. We had a lot of excess funds. We actually donated over $6,000 to local charities, including Snack Pak 4 Kids, the Amarillo Family Services. Their building actually burned down, so we wanted to help them out, and then a couple of other charities,” said Modery.
Money is not the only thing this group is giving back into the community.
“Some of the 3D printers will actually be donated to the Vega area. We had a large response in Vega to coronavirus. They really stepped up and helped donate,” said Modery.
This pandemic has allowed so many opportunities for people to come together and help others. This group of volunteers printed well over 3,000 face shields, over 200 masks and mask frames, and over 5,000 ear savers.
“Everybody came from a different walk of life. It was cool to see the community come together over a common issue,” said Modery.
The group is still printing PPE for those who need it. You can sign up here to receive equipment.
