Hereford Regional Medical Center to conduct COVID-19 drive-thru testing for one day

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Regional Medical Center will conduct COVID-19 drive-thru testing for one day next week.
On Wednesday, the City of Hereford reported a total of 264 coronavirus cases in Deaf Smith County, which is up by 18 percent compared to last week, according to a news release.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of the virus or who has been exposed to the virus will be able to get tested on Monday, June 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the medical center.
“With COVID-19 cases increasing across the region, we are pleased to offer this safe, convenient testing opportunity for residents of all ages,” said Hereford Regional Medical Center CEO Jeff Barnhart, in the news release.
The testing will be conducted at the main entrance of the medical center, located at West 15th Street.
No health insurance is needed and the testing is free, but a valid form of identification is required.
Anyone wanting to get tested is encouraged to register in advance by calling the clinic at (806) 364-7512.
The test results will be provided within 48 hours.
“Testing is one piece of the puzzle to keep our community safe from COVID-19,” said Barnhart. “We also must continue exercising personal responsibility and doing our part to stop the spread. Wash your hands. Wear a mask in public. Avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people. And keep at least six feet apart from others.”
