FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Friday afternoon into evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another round of strong to severe storms appears likely for Friday afternoon and into the evening hours.
Not only will we see storms forming of the higher terrain of New Mexico and Colorado, but we could also see a few isolated storms forming in the central panhandles during the day. They will generally move to the east and southeast across the region.
The main threats with these storms will be large hail and damaging winds. The hail threat will be at its greatest with any storms that stay isolated or form early during the afternoon.
The wind threat will be on the increase into the evening hours as storms group together and form lines or clusters.
The overall tornado threat is low and any tornado that does manage to form would likely be weak and short lived.
An additional threat with these storms will be heavy rain and with the slow movement of the storms there may be some localized flooding.
