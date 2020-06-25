Experts to showcase science, skill of amateur radio this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Members of the Panhandle Amateur Radio Club will showcase the science and skill of amateur radio this weekend.
The Field Day event is on Saturday, June 27, from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Sunday, June 28. from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 14590 Mescalero Trail.
Field Day is a showcase of how amateur radio, also known as ham radio, works reliably under any conditions from almost any location to create an independent communications network.
Amateur radio can completely function off of the internet or cellphone infrastructure and can also interface with laptops or smartphones.
The event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.
