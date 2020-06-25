Borger teen arrested after carjacking leads to high speed chase

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger teenager has been arrested after a carjacking led to a high speed chase in Hutchinson County.
On Wednesday evening, Borger police received a call of a carjacking at gunpoint at the Best Western Hotel.
The victim told police a man had taken his car at gunpoint.
Police were able to locate the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop.
The car drove away, leading the Borger Police Department and Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit around FM 1551 and west to Fritch.
The Fritch Police Department then tried to stop the car, but the driver turned on Lakeview Drive and continued into Harbor Bay.
Due to the violent nature of the carjacking, Borger police decided to block the park exit and prevent any further risk to the community.
The driver stopped when the exit was blocked, and police took him into custody.
The driver has been identified as 17-year-old Sebastian Esparza from Borger.
Police took him to the Hutchinson County Jail on charges of evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle.
Additional charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated robbery are pending completion of the initial investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.