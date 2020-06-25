Amarillo Texas League Collegiate team rosters released

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Player rosters for Amarillo’s two Texas Collegiate League teams have been released. Players are joining these teams from 32 different universities and colleges from across the country.
Included on these rosters are three members of the West Texas A&M Baffaloes. Mitchell Miller, Jake Suddreth and Cooper Harris can be found on the Sod Squad roster.
On the Sod Dogs roster is former Amarillo Sandie and current Texas Christian University baseball player Rhett Maynard. Joining Maynard on the Sod Dogs is former Randall High School outfielder Taylan Mullins-Ohm.
Standout Texas Tech baseball player and former Amarillo Sandie Max Marusak will be sporting a Sod Squad uniform at Hodgetown this summer. Also on the Sod Squad is Amarillo native Jack Stroud.
Combined both rosters include 18 players from Texas.
The Sod Squad’s 2020 season begins on Tuesday, June 30 with a three-game series at Hodgetown against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas. the Sod Dogs will be home for their first three-game series on Friday, July 3 against the Round Rocky Hairy Men.
