Amarillo organizations coming together at Generation Next Church to give away 25 pound boxes of meat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce, Heal the City, Speiro Legacies and Generation Next Church have all partnered together to give away boxes of meat.
The organizations will be giving away 25 pound boxes of meat for families to use for cooking out this summer.
You can pick up your box on Friday, June 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Generation Next Church parking lot located at 3503 SW 6th Avenue.
The limit is one box per household.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.