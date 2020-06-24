‘Wear your mask’: City leaders say Amarillo churches seeing exposure to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite Texas hitting an all-time high of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, cases in Amarillo remain at a plateau.
However, Amarillo city leaders had one main point to get across to the public during a today’s news conference: wear a mask in public.
“I’m sure that everyone has been aware of whats going around,” Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said, in reference to the record number of COVID-19 cases in Texas. “I think all of this is due to the fact that people are out and about and people are not practicing social distancing as much as they should.”
Amarillo recently dropped from a Level Red Status to a Level Orange Status, meaning the area has a limited number of cases in Amarillo and the surrounding area.
In preventing a second surge in Amarillo, Mayor Ginger Nelson said it is crucial to wear masks and to practice social distancing.
Other city leaders echoed her plea.
Since churches have reopened across the state, health officials have received reports of COVID-19 exposures at some Amarillo churches, according to City of Amarillo Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton.
She said anyone who is feeling sick should not attend church and people should continue to keep six feet apart from each other.
Dr. Milton said outbreaks are tied to congregations, listing basketball games, packing plants and correctional facilities
“It’s very clear how this tends to spread,” Dr. Milton said. “Keep in mind that it’s highly contagious.”
Health officials are also urging the community to be cautious while traveling and avoid large gatherings if possible.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Weis said while at the airport and in an airplane, it is critical for everyone to keep their face masks one the entire time.
Anyone who does not wear a mask in an airplane is putting themselves at risk, he said.
Dr. Milton said the community should adjust to the new way of living because the coronavirus will stick around for the rest of the summer and the fall.
Here are some other key points city leaders made during the news conference:
- The City of Amarillo is starting a program to help small businesses during the pandemic.
- As Amarillo hospitals continue to move back to normal and are seeing a gradual decline in cases, Northwest Texas Healthcare System currently has seven positive cases, BSA Health System has 10 cases and Amarillo VA Health Care System has no COVID-patients at the facility.
- Northwest Texas Hospital has tested more than 3,000 with about 363 testing positive since the pandemic began.
- 27 people at Northwest Texas Hospital have died with COVID-related illnesses.
- With the country impacted by outbreaks, Northwest Texas Hospital is providing supplies to a Florida sister hospital that is in need.
- Amarillo hospitals are continuing to treat COVID-patients with remdesivir and dexamethasone, adding that Amarillo has plenty of remdesivir.
- About 24 patients at Northwest Texas Hospital and 11 patients and BSA have been given remdesivir.
- The VA clinics in Clovis, Childress and Dalhart will open at a 25 percent capacity on Monday.
- The tentative date for the Amarillo VA to reopen its Amarillo campus is July 6.
- Local judges and mayors have the ability to impose additional restrictions on outdoor gatherings.
- On July 1, Amarillo Public Health will reopen some of its clinics at half capacity. Those who set up an appointment will need to wear a mask.
- About 2,309 staff and residents at nursing homes have taken COVID-19 tests with 93 percent testing negative, 6.5 testing positive and 0.5 tests still pending.
- About 1,010 employees at JBS meatpacking plant have taken tests for the virus with 97 percent testing negative, 2.7 testing positive and 0.3 tests still pending.
There are 5,434 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 51
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 69
- Deaf Smith County: 244
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 113
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 23
- Hartley County: 23
- Hemphill County: 3
- Hutchinson County: 49
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 877
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 155
- Potter County: 2,838
- Randall County: 793
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 23
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,296 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 31
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 33
- Deaf Smith County: 155
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 100
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 16
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 39
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 45
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 52
- Potter County: 1,630
- Randall County: 549
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 26
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 89 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 179 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 115
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 54
- Union County: 5
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
There are 1,014 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 983
There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 30
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 964
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
