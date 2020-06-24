Some Amarillo educators anxious, frustrated over decision to reopen schools this fall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Being back in a classroom with large numbers of children during a pandemic has many teachers feeling anxious over the start of the new school year.
“With teachers and staff, there is a lot of anxiety and anxiousness about how we are going to get back into the school building,” said Aaron Phillips, third grade teacher for AISD.
Phillips is one of the many educators uneasy about returning to the classroom this fall.
“We cannot fail our kids by not providing them the education they need. They cannot fall a year behind in their education, so expect a robust effort to make sure we educate our kids focusing, most importantly, on the health and safety of everybody connected with the education setting,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
However, adding to the unknown of returning to school is the lack of guidance provided from the state.
“Very frustrating right now. As a matter of fact, I think we got these announcements last week that they are expecting everyone to come back in August, and it’s going to be safe for everybody. At the same time, we are reading reports about COVID cases going up across the state,” said Zeph Capo, president of the Texas American Federation of Teachers.
“The whole education system, we’re just looking for some type of guidelines, some type of framework,” said Laura Abernathy, Amarillo president of the Texas American Federation of Teachers and sixth grade science teacher for AISD.
Today, Governor Abbott said health guidelines from the state should be released this week or next at the latest.
Some educators are saying that is already too late, and school districts are already behind.
“I do feel for a lot of the districts, because they are concerned. If they start making decisions, is the state going to override those decisions? I don’t think we can be concerned about that, we can’t wait on them anymore,” said Capo.
Abernathy says AISD has already gone ahead and made some changes for the following school year.
“AISD is going to offer all online also. They want to make the parents who aren’t comfortable sending those students back, they want to offer them an opportunity to take care of those students and still educate those students through AISD, without forcing them to put their students back in school,” said Abernathy.
The Texas American Federation of Teachers says many teachers will have to decide next week if they want to return to teaching or not, which is a difficult choice to make with no knowledge of how the school year will look.
To help, the organization says they are putting pressure on the state to release health guidelines soon and extend the date for teachers to decide if they will teach for the upcoming school year.
