Rain chances looking up.

The showers and storms remained to the west again for the evening hours but may make it into the panhandles a little further tomorrow. Highs will climb again into the low to mid 90s and with our wind flow pattern more off of the mountains the rain chances are looking a little better for a bigger part of the area. We will continue with rain chances for Friday and Saturday along with gradually warming temps into the mid 90s for the afternoon hours. Winds will also be a bit more on the breezy side with gusts near 30 mph.