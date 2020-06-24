Rain Chances Dwindle for Some

Yesterday’s storms that blew through eastern New Mexico really did their part in filling in the gaps for those who didn’t see any rain with our Monday event. That being said, we can expect less rain today, still focusing on the southwest portion of the area, with few storms actually breaking into the Texas panhandle. We’re still tracking rain chances all the way through Saturday, however temperatures will be coming up, as we’ll see a daytime high of about 88 degrees today, going into the 90s throughout the rest of the week. For Amarillo, expect mostly sunny skies, with winds out of the south at about 10-15 miles an hour.