3,333 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,652 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 21 new cases and 37 additional recoveries.
There are 2,843 cases in Potter County and 809 in Randall County.
2,216 people have recovered, and 45 people have died.
There are 1,391 active cases.
There are 302 pending tests.
There are 5,455 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 51
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 69
- Deaf Smith County: 244
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 113
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 23
- Hartley County: 23
- Hemphill County: 3
- Hutchinson County: 49
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 877
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 155
- Potter County: 2,843
- Randall County: 809
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 23
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,333 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 31
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 33
- Deaf Smith County: 155
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 100
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 16
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 39
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 45
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 52
- Potter County: 1,661
- Randall County: 555
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 26
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 89 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 179 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 115
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 54
- Union County: 5
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
There are 1,014 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 983
There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 30
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 964
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
