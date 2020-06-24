10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across Eastern New Mexico

CURRY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed 156 new COVID-19 cases across the state today, including 10 new cases across Eastern New Mexico counties.
Eight additional Curry County residents, one additional Roosevelt County resident and one additional Union County resident have tested positive for COVID-19.
No other details about these patients were released.
There are 188 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 123
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 54
- Union County: 6
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
There are 5,458 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 51
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 70
- Deaf Smith County: 244
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 113
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 23
- Hartley County: 25
- Hemphill County: 3
- Hutchinson County: 49
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 877
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 155
- Potter County: 2,843
- Randall County: 809
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 23
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,341 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 31
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 40
- Deaf Smith County: 155
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 100
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 12
- Hansford County: 16
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 39
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 45
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 52
- Potter County: 1,661
- Randall County: 555
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 26
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 89 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,014 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 983
There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 30
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 964
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
