Lake Meredith and Alibates Flint Quarries under fire restriction order

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Due to wildfire risk, Lake Meredith National Recreation Area and Alibates Flint Quarries national Monument are under a fire restriction order.
The order begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 26.
All three counties that the parks lie within have implemented burn bans, and recent rains have not improved conditions enough to prevent fire restrictions, according to a news release.
Burning fires of any kind, including wood and charcoal campfires are prohibited.
Possessing or using any kind of fireworks is also prohibited at all times on federal public lands.
If you violate this, you could receive a fine of up to $5,000 or jail time.
