Hartley couple dedicates a combined 86 years to teaching

“He’s more than a music teacher,” said the principal at Hartley ISD Kurt Koepke. “He’s the guy who covers our breakfast duty in the morning, every morning. Every morning, almost all of our kids, especially the little ones, see him, they’re singing. It’s really an incredible relationship that he builds with kids. If you’ve ever been to a basketball game in Hartley, he’s been the one taking money for years. He’s the one who greets everybody, talks to them. It’s just a great representative of this school and this community.”