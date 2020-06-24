Deadline approaching for mail-in-ballot applications

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline is approaching to apply for a mail-in-ballot for the July 14 primary run-off election.
Mail-in-ballot applications must arrive at county offices by Thursday, July 2.
Eligible Texas voters may vote by mail instead of voting in-person after submitting their application.
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must by 65 years or older, be disabled, be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting, or be confined in jail but otherwise eligible.
You can print out the application here, or contact your county’s election office.
If you are a Potter County resident seeking assistance, you can call (806) 379-2299. If you are a Randall County resident, you can call (806) 468-5510.
