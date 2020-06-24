Community raising money for 2 Amarillo churches after vandalism

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is coming together to raise money for two Amarillo churches that were recently vandalized.
A GoFundMe page said on Saturday, June 20, rocks were thrown through stain glass windows at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and Carter Chapel CME Church.
Pictures show multiple broken windows along with shattered glass and rocks on the ground at Carter Chapel CME Church.
The Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church is 110 years old and is the first and oldest African American church in the Texas Panhandle.
While the reason for the vandalism remains unknown, the residents are coming together to raise $12,000.
