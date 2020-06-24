City of Turkey’s boil water notice rescinded

TURKEY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Turkey is rescinding their boil water notice immediately.
Monday, June 22 the City of Turkey issued a boil water notice to residents due to a leak in a water line.
The city asked that residents boil their water before consumption, including washing your hands, brushing your teeth and drinking.
According to the City, the notice has been rescinded, and it is now safe for residents to consume water without boiling before use.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.