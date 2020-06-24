City of Amarillo making changes to billing process for drainage utility fees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be making changes to their billing process for drainage utility fees.
The new billing process will take effect in September.
The changes are being made in response to customer feedback. The new billing process only applies to residential customers and will not include an increase in fees.
“A task force was created in September 2019 to gauge public feedback to the former billing process for drainage utility fees,” said Donny Hooper, City of Amarillo assistant director of Public Works. “The goal is to revise the billing process to bill the occupant of the property rather than the property owner, which is how the billing process operated from 2012 to 2018.”
The new billing process will use a three-tier categorization process based on the square footage of the surface of the property:
- Tier 1: Less than 2,072 square feet of impervious surface - $1.92 per month.
- Tier 2: 2,072 square feet of impervious surface to 3,236 square feet of impervious surface - $2.82 per month.
- Tier 3: More than 3,236 square feet of impervious surface - $4.26 per month.
COA has conducted 24 billing tests using the new process, and says the tests were successful with no major issues or concerns.
