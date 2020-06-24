BSA offering virtual care options for patients during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Health System is offering a virtual care option for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A BSA news release said patients can access their healthcare providers while staying safe in their home.
Some of the services provided include video visits with the patient’s provider, e-visits without video via interactive communication and messaging to the patient’s provider.
Officials said the benefits of using these online services includes reduced drive time for appointments, having family present for the visit and the convenience of having a single critical question answered by phone or video.
Patients without a current provider can also call (806) 212-6353 to schedule a video visit.
