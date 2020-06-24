Amarillo tattoo shop taking additional precautions to keep employees and customers safe amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - COVID-19 has brought a virtual wave across the world, but there are a couple things that just can’t be done virtually.
That’s why barber shops, nail salons, and tattoo shops have made drastic changes.
After being closed for two months, these businesses have had to play catch up with their bills. Addiction Tattoo used social media to raffle a tattoo in order to maintain themselves economically.
Now that they are open, the way they operate has taken a turn and they are taking all the precautions needed to stay open.
The state provided all personal care and beauty service business with guidelines for their employees and customers to follow, but given the proximity and type of work tattoo shops do, this shop took an extra step of creating a waiver for customers.
“They could have symptoms of the coronavirus, not everyone is honest, so we have to take that into consideration and take precautions for our own safety as well,” said Tattoo Artist Raymond Castaneda.
Aside from the waiver, they are strictly appointment only, allow only one customer per artist and are given an awareness sheet.
When these businesses where allowed to re-open back in May, Potter and Randall counties were excluded from the measure due to being deemed a hot spot and were allowed to reopen about a week and half later.
“As we have seen an increase in the number of people testing positive and hospitalizations, we see various different reasons why, but we haven’t really heard as one of those reasons being in hair salons, tattoo parlors, and things like that.” said Governor Greg Abbott.
As more places take extra precautions like this tattoo shop has, the hope is to soon get back to walk-in foot traffic.
