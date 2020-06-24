Amarillo small businesses can apply for CARES Act funding beginning June 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced small businesses can apply to obtain CARES Act funding to better provide for the health of their employees and customers beginning June 30.
On Tuesday, June 30 at 1:00 p.m., Amarillo small businesses can submit reimbursement requests online to the city for purchase of personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including face masks.
For information on qualifications and guidelines, you can download the application here.
Funding is provided through the city’s allocation of the Coronavirus Relief Fund under the CARES Act.
Eligible businesses can receive up to $5,000 toward qualifying purchases.
Purchases must have taken place between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Applications will be reviewed and reimbursements will be paid on a first-come, first-served basis.
