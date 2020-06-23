Yellow City Comic Convention cancelled for this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Yellow City Comic Convention has been cancelled for this year.
The YC3 board made the announcement this week, explaining that the cancellation is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to CDC restrictions, we wouldn’t have been able to put on a proper event for the community,” the Facebook post said. “If we decided to move forward it would have been a loss of experience and money for everyone involved. We simply ask for patience and understanding in this time of uncertainty.”
Yellow City Comic Con is currently rescheduled for April 30 to May 2 of 2021.
Officials said they are working to bring all the same guests for the 2020 cancelled event to the 2021 event.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.