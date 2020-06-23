Workforce Solutions Panhandle hosting virtual job fair Thursday for Borger, Pampa area

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle is hosting a virtual job fair this Thursday for the Borger and Pampa area.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Borger and Pampa have been hit hard with a higher unemployment number and permanent business closures.
The virtual job fair is set for Thursday, June 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will have a virtual booth for job seekers to review company websites, social media platforms and videos.
The fair will also have a chat section so companies can interact with those seeking jobs.
During the fair, job seekers will be able to view and apply for positions of their choosing.
To register for the Borger and Pampa virtual job fair, go here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.