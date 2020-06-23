Wastewater collection facility spill into Southeast Park Lake has been contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A spill from a wastewater collection facility at the City of Amarillo’s Lift Station 32 into Southeast Park Lake has been contained.
The spill was caused by a power outage at the station and failure of their backup generator.
The City was able to get power restored this afternoon, and the station is now operational.
The estimated 450,000 gallon spill was located near 2121 Pioneer Lane and flowed into a drainage channel along S. Osage Street and into Southeast Park Lake.
The City says the spill was a combination of domestic, commercial and industrial wastewaters.
They have placed disinfectant on the spill area. Sampling and monitoring of the lake is ongoing and will continue for several days. According to the City, the park and lake are safe and open to the public.
The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill.
