Tracking More Rain Chances, not as Severe

We’re tracking yet another round of storms from the northwest this afternoon going into this evening, but the storms are not looking as severe today, and it looks like as of now that less of the area will be affected, as most of the rain will be focused on the eastern New Mexico region. Most of the area will see lower temperatures today thanks to yesterday’s storms, as we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies and winds out of the south to southeast at 10-15 miles an hour.