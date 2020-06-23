TABC: Lubbock and other Texas bars being investigated after 17 violations found over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock bar, Little Woodrow’s, was shut down over the weekend because it was one of 17 bars in the state that was found out of compliance with the Governor’s orders, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Now, the TABC says there’s a good chance other Lubbock bars could be looked into with more bars across Texas.
Chris Porter, the Public Information Officer for the TABC says so far the agency that regulates Texas businesses which sell, produce, or distribute alcohol has visited 3,500 businesses across the state since early May to make sure they’re ensuring social distancing and making sure they are not allowing more than their designated capacity to enter.
“For the first six weeks of that effort, it was primarily educational outreach efforts so we would meet with meet with this folks and let them know what the requirements are where we saw potential violation and correct it through an informal warning.”
This past Friday, they moved into a phase where they issued consequences. They call this phase ‘Operation Safe.'
“We visited 600 business over the weekend and found 17 violations.”
It was on Friday, Little Woodrow’s was forced to close down. Bars are not supposed to exceed more than the 50 percent occupancy rate and Little Woodrow’s was one of the 17 bars closed in Texas, and the only one in Lubbock. The TABC says they’re following up with the bars out of compliance for further investigations to make sure they’re closed.
They say they couldn’t answer how Little Woodrow’s was reported, but say there are multiple ways they find out if bars are out of compliance.
“We can respond to complaints by citizens as well as well as complaints by law enforcement or we can see social media posts by people at location and sometimes even by the location itself... that can indicate a potential problem. When we see those, we use those as a jumping point to conduct our own investigation to find out if the bar is, in fact, acting out of violation.”
The TABC says they hope these violations will serve as a reminder to stay in compliance.
“And this is a way for us to use those violations as a talking point to and as an example for others to look at their own practices and make corrections where need be.”
Bars that are found in violation twice will serve 60 day license suspensions.
