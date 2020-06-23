Panhandle counties will not ban fireworks despite drought conditions

June 23, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 3:51 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Even though it’s plenty dry outside the city of Amarillo, it’s not dry enough for counties to ban some fireworks.

State law only allows counties to ban rocket or missile-type fireworks if conditions are right.

The Texas A&M Forest Service informs counties where they rank on a drought scale. If they are at 575 or higher, commissioners can impose a ban.

Last week, before the recent rains, there were no counties in the Panhandle above that mark.

