Nonprofits to giveaway 6,000 boxes of food this Saturday in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group of nonprofits and their sponsors are giving away 6,000 boxes of food to residents in Amarillo this Saturday.
The plan is to give away 3,000 boxes of produce and 3,000 boxes of protein at First Baptist Church on Tyler Street just south of 10th Avenue.
The event begins at 9:00 a.m.
Some of the participants include the Ministerial Alliance, the Black Chamber of Commerce, Center City of Amarillo, Plains Dairy and Happy State Bank.
