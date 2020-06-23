3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed three new positive COVID-19 cases for the county today.
According to TCEM, all three new positive patients are Guymon residents.
As of June 23, 983 Texas County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with six deaths and 964 recoveries.
There are 1,014 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 30
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 983
There have been 995 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 30
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 964
There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There are 5,434 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 6
- Castro County: 51
- Childress County: 6
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 69
- Deaf Smith County: 244
- Donley County: 28
- Gray County: 113
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 23
- Hartley County: 23
- Hemphill County: 3
- Hutchinson County: 49
- Lipscomb County: 9
- Moore County: 877
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 53
- Oldham County: 4
- Parmer County: 155
- Potter County: 2,838
- Randall County: 793
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 32
- Swisher County: 23
- Wheeler County: 16
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,296 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 5
- Castro County: 31
- Cottle County: 3
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Dallam County: 33
- Deaf Smith County: 155
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 100
- Hall County: 2
- Hartley County: 11
- Hansford County: 16
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 39
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 519
- Ochiltree County: 45
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 52
- Potter County: 1,630
- Randall County: 549
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 26
- Swisher County: 20
- Wheeler County: 15
There have also been 89 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Gray County: 4
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 14
- Potter County: 39
- Randall County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
There are 179 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 115
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 54
- Union County: 5
There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay: 1
