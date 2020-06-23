2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dallam County

By Madison Carson | June 23, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 3:35 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District has announced two new positive COVID-19 cases for Dallam County today.

As of June 23, 69 Dallam County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 33 total recoveries.

According to the DHCHD, three of these patients are currently hospitalized.

There are 5,434 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 6
  • Castro County: 51
  • Childress County: 6
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 69
  • Deaf Smith County: 244
  • Donley County: 28
  • Gray County: 113
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 23
  • Hartley County: 23
  • Hemphill County: 3
  • Hutchinson County: 49
  • Lipscomb County: 9
  • Moore County: 877
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 53
  • Oldham County: 4
  • Parmer County: 155
  • Potter County: 2,838
  • Randall County: 793
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 32
  • Swisher County: 23
  • Wheeler County: 16

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 3,296 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 5
  • Castro County: 31
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Dallam County: 33
  • Deaf Smith County: 155
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 100
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hartley County: 11
  • Hansford County: 16
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 39
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 519
  • Ochiltree County: 45
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 52
  • Potter County: 1,630
  • Randall County: 549
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 26
  • Swisher County: 20
  • Wheeler County: 15

There have also been 89 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 16
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 14
  • Potter County: 39
  • Randall County: 6
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,011 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 30
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 980

There have been 989 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 24
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 964

There have been six COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 6

There are 175 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 111
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 54
  • Union County: 5

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay: 1

