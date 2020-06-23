Legal Aid to host free webinar on tenant rights amid COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Legal Aid of Northwest Texas is hosting a free community outreach webinar on tenant rights amid the COVID-19 pandemic this Thursday.
The webinar will cover a multitude of legal issues, including the CARES Act, eviction process, rent and late fees, lockouts and justice court guidelines during the pandemic.
Legal Aid will educate the public on what landlord and tenant issues lie within in the community during the pandemic.
The event is set for Thursday, June 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., but participants will need to register by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday in order to ensure connection to the live broadcast.
To register, email halls@lanwt.org or call (806) 373-6808, extension number 6518.
Callers will need to leave their name and phone number in order for legal aid to send an email with instructions on how to log on during the webinar.
