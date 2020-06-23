Groundbreaking ceremony set for new Amarillo Habitat for Humanity home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for a new home built during the summer.
The groundbreaking ceremony is Tuesday, June 23, at 1:30 p.m. at 900 S.E. 21st Ave.
The home is the first home to be located in the newest Amarillo Habitat for Humanity neighborhood, which is in the Lee Green’s Addition of the Barrio Neighborhood.
The house, which was sponsored with a $50,000 donation by Amarillo Association of Realtors, is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home and is the 116th project.
Do Noo and Beh Beh will receive the home tomorrow.
