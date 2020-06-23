Gov. Abbott announces more remdesivir coming to Tx Panhandle hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing four additional cases of remdesivir to three hospitals in the Texas Panhandle.
This is the fifth round of distribution of the antiviral drug from the federal government.
“The Lone Star State is committed to providing our health professionals with the resources they need to care for Texans who contract COVID-19,” said Gov. Abbott. “Thanks to the continued assistance from our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, hospitals across Texas remain equipped to respond to COVID-19. As we continue in our efforts to combat this virus, the state of Texas remains committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our communities.”
According to a news release, remdesivir has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Medical staff at the hospitals will determine how the antiviral drug will be used.
