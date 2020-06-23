Doppler Dave On When To Expect Rain Again

We have enjoyed a pleasant day behind the big round of rain that tracked across the region last night. Under sunny skies we have had temps in the 80s and light winds today. Another round of rain will develop to our west again this evening, but with the steering flow this evening the western part of our area will be favored for rain, although a late night storm will be possible near Amarillo. Sunshine and 80s will return tomorrow and the chance for rain will be on the increase again by tomorrow night.