Don Harrington Discovery Center cancels all summer camps

By Vanessa Garcia | June 23, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT - Updated June 23 at 7:01 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has cancelled all of its summer camps.

In May, June summer camps were cancelled due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The decision to extend the cancellations is also due to those guidelines not changing.

For anyone who has signed up their children for a camp, Discovery Center is offering an opportunity to place the funds on hold for 2021 summer camps.

Other options include applying funds towards purchasing or renewing a membership, receiving a Steve Spangler Science Activity Kit with a partial refund or a receiving a full refund.

All refunds will be sent by a check and will be payable and sent to the parent name and address entered when registering a camp.

For further details, email bgervasi@dhdc.org or call (806) 355-9547 with the extension number 103.

