Don Harrington Discovery Center cancels all summer camps

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has cancelled all of its summer camps.
The decision to extend the cancellations is also due to those guidelines not changing.
For anyone who has signed up their children for a camp, Discovery Center is offering an opportunity to place the funds on hold for 2021 summer camps.
Other options include applying funds towards purchasing or renewing a membership, receiving a Steve Spangler Science Activity Kit with a partial refund or a receiving a full refund.
All refunds will be sent by a check and will be payable and sent to the parent name and address entered when registering a camp.
For further details, email bgervasi@dhdc.org or call (806) 355-9547 with the extension number 103.
