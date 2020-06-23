City leaders to vote on Amarillo ice rink lease agreement today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City leaders will vote on an Amarillo ice rink lease agreement later today.
City of Amarillo council members will consider approval for the lease agreement with Amarillo Ice Ranch, Inc. for the use of the city-owned warehouse facility at 301 St. Grant St.
If approved, the facility will be used for recreational and competitive youth and adult sports purposes, including ice hockey, figure skating and various ice events.
The lease agreement is for 10 years with a five-year renewal option.
