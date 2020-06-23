Borger company investing $120 million to create jobs, feed community

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Nutrien in Borger has decided to invest nearly $120,000,000 for an expansion of the company.
When construction is complete this fall, Nutrien will be adding around 30 new full time jobs.
“Having those attractive work places that pay high wages and provide a safe environment helps Borger draw, not only employees for Nutrien, but it raises the standards in the community. That’s of the utmost importance for us,” said Katie Lingor, employee at Borger Economic Development Corporation.
With the expansion, Nutrien will be able to provide more product to farmers in our area.
“We are injecting new assets and technology that will help us use fewer natural resources, and still make the same or more amount of product for our farmers,” said Nutrien General Manager Bryan Triplett..
Besides adding jobs to the area and expanding their company, Nutrien made sure to stay invested in their community, especially during the pandemic.
“The big thing that we have done, across the board at Nutrien during this pandemic, is really, really focus very strongly on food solutions, ensuring that children and families are fed,” said Nutrien Employee Trina Aburto.
Nutrien continues to donate to Snack Pak 4 Kids and a summer program that provides education, activities and food for children in Hutchinson County.
“We feel like food solutions and food pantries and different things like that are very sustainable options for us to have a huge impact on our community and where we can partner up. We can help people get food on tables,” said Nutrien Senior Supervisor Nick Vinson.
Triplett is excited to reduce their carbon footprint and make changes that will allow them to stay in Borger for generations to come.
“We have a very large project upcoming this fall. Yes, we are going to invest a lot of money in new equipment and new technologies to hit our objectives around growth, sustainability and improve safety along the way. Really, the most important asset that we are investing in, at all times, is people,” said Triplett.
