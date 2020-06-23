Amarillo residents given opportunity to win prizes by completing 2020 Census questionnaire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo residents have a chance to win a prize by completing the 2020 Census questionnaire during the month of June.
The 2020 Census Neighborhood Project, sponsored by the North Heights Advisory Association, the San Jacinto, Neighborhood Association and the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, can be attended at various locations.
Those who complete the census will have their name put into a drawing for one of three $180 gift baskets.
The baskets are filled with gift cards, items, two bottles of liquid hand sanitizer and cloth masks.
The Amarillo Independent School District is providing access to their computer labs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- On Wednesday, June 24, residents can fill out the questionnaire at Carver, Academy, Hamlet, Wills and Humphrey’s Highland elementary schools
- On Friday, June 26, residents have another opportunity at Carver, Academy, Hamlet, Avondale an Sanborn elementary schools.
- On June 24 and June 26, residents can go to Shi Lee’s Barbeque & Soul Food Cafe from noon to 3:00 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to wear a mask and to either enter the front school office or fill out the questionnaire on their cellphone outside of Shi Lee’s Barbeque.
The three winners will be announced on Saturday, June 27, and will be contacted by phone in order to pick up the prizes.
