Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a vandalism suspect
(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia | June 23, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT - Updated June 23 at 10:02 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a suspect after multiple areas in downtown Amarillo were vandalized last week.

On June 18, Amarillo Police Department received several reports of vandalism in the downtown area.

Several victims came forward in this incident and video of the suspect was captured.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Also, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers if you find any other video of the suspect between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on June 18.

